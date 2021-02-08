Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Mariah Angus

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Mariah Angus of Melbrook Heights, Harbour View in St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, February 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Mariah was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black tights and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mariah Angus is asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

No photograph of Mariah Angus was made available at the time of this publication.