Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Mariah Angus

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Mariah Angus, student of Meadowbrook Heights, Kingston 17 who has been missing since Monday, February 01.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Mariah was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse and a pair of black tights. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mariah Angus is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Mariah Angus was available at the time of this publication.