Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Letisha Nanoo

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Letisha Nanoo of Fort Williams, Westmoreland who has been missing since Tuesday, April 27.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Letisha was last seen at home about 8:00 p.m., wearing a grey spaghetti strap blouse, a grey jeans skirt and a pair of black slippers. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Letisha Nanoo is asked to contact the Savannala-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.