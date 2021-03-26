Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Leona Steele

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Leona Steele of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Thursday, March 25.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports of the Grants Pen Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Leona was last seen at home wearing a black blouse and brown shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leona Steele is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.