Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Latoya McKenzie

An Ananda Alert has been activated 14-year-old Latoya McKenzie of Christian Pen, Portmore St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, July 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Latoya was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, pink shorts, and a pair of brown slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing he whereabouts of Latoya McKenzie is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at (876) 988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police station.