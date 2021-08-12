Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Latanya Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Latanya Thomas of Dawkins district, James Hill, Clarendon who has been missing since Wednesday, August 11.

Latanya is of dark complexion, stout build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Frankfield Police are that at11:50 p.m., Latanya was last seen at home wearing a floral night gown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latanya Thomas is being asked to contact the Frankfield Police at 876-904-4507, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Latanya Thomas was available at the time of this publication.