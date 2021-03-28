Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen, Lamekia Lamont

Story Highlights An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Lamekia Lamont of Pablo Drive, Windsor Heights, Central Village in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, March 26.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and about 152 centimeters (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 8:45 a.m., Lamekia was last seen at home wearing a pink, white and black dress with a pair of blue and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lamekia Lamont is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.