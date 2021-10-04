Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kymani Banton

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Kymani Banton of Malvern district, Iver Cottage in St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Sunday, October 03.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Black River Police are that Kymani was last seen at home about 6:00 p.m, dressed in an orange pullover, blue jeans shorts and a pair of purple-and-white slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kymani Banton is asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kymani Banton was available at the time of this publication.