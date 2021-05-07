Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, K’Shima Jones

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old K’Shima Jones of Ensom Acres, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, May 05.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that K’Shima was last seen at home wearing white top and black pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of K’Shima Jones is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305,police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of K’Shima Jones was made available at the time of this publication.