Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Koyanna McKenzie

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Koyanna McKenzie of Scarlet Hall district, Runaway Bay in St. Ann who has been missing since January 2021.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duncans Police are that Koyanna was last seen at Windsor Lodge, Manchester. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Koyanna McKenzie is being asked to contact the Duncans Police at (876) 954-2433, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph was obtained at the time of this publication.