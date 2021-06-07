Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kizzy-Ann Lodge

– An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kizzy-Ann Lodge of Diana Drive,Vineyard Town in Kingston 3, who has been missing since Friday, June 4.

She is of dark brown complexion, medium build, about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall and has natural hair.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., Kizzy-Ann was last seen at home wearing a blue denim dress and a pair of green slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kizzy-Ann Lodge is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at 876-822-1707, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.