Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kiwonna Somers

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kiwonna Somers, of a government facility who has been missing since Monday, March 01.

She of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Somers was last seen at Trinity Medical Centre. Her mode of dress at the time she sent missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kiwonna Somers is asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.