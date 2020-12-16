Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kishera Arscott

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kishera Arscott, of Colouden district, Crooked River in Clarendon who has been missing since Saturday, September 12.

She is of brown complexion,slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Kishera was last seen at home dressed in a white merino and burgundy tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishera Arscott is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at (876) 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.