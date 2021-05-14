Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kinna Bisasor

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kinna Bisasor otherwise called ‘Tameka,’ of Red Bank district, Mocho in Clarendon, who has been missing since Thursday, May 13.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mocho Police are that Kinna was last seen at home about 5:30 a.m., wearing a black and white sweater, grey jeans pants and a pair of pink slipper. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kinna Bisasor is asked to contact the Mocho Police at 876-610-6267, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.