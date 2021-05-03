Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimona Simms

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kimona Simms otherwise called ‘Pinky’ of Guava Gap, St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, April 30.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5feet) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Kimona Simms was last seen at home about 2:45 p.m., wearing a grey blouse and a black-and-grey tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kimona Simms is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.