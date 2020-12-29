Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen, Kimesha Burnett

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kimesha Burnett of Bull Bay, St. Thomas who has been missing since Wednesday, December 29.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that Kimesha was last seen at home about 3:00 p.m. wearing a pink skirt, leopard print camisole and a burgundy wig. She has not been heard from since.

Police are asking anyone with information as to whereabouts of Kimesha Burnett is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.