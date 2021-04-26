Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimelia Moncrieffe

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kimelia Moncrieffe of Paradise district in Norwood, St. James who has been missing since Friday, April 23.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Hill Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Kimelia was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimelia Moncrieffe is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at (876)952-8626, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kimelia Moncrieffe was available at the time of this publication