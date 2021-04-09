Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimberly Duncan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Kimberly Duncan of Guys Hill, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, April 05.

She is of fair complexion , stout build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Guys Hill Police are that Kimberly was last seen at home about 12:05p.m. wearing a multicolored dress and a pair of brown and white slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimberly Duncan is being asked to contact the Guys Hill Police at (876) 994-3333 Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.