Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimberly Barnes

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kimberly Barnes, otherwise called ‘Kim’, of Red Hills, St. Andrew, who has been missing since Saturday, August 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 158 centimetres (5 feet 0 inches) tall.

Reports are that Barnes was last seen in her community about 2:00 p.m., wearing a black blouse, shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimberly Barnes is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.