Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimberley Patterson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kimberley Patterson of Bond Street, Kingston 14 who has been missing since Thursday, January 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Darling Street Police are that about 1:10 p.m., Kimberley was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, blue tights and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimberley Patterson is asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876-948-6773, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kimberley Patterson was made available at the time of this publication.