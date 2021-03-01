Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kim Johnson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kim Johnson of Berkfield Meadows, Old Harbour in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, February 23.

She’s of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Johnson was last seen at home wearing a red blouse and jeans pants. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kim Johnson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.