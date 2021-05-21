Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kibbea Bryan

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kibbea Bryan of Ballards, River district, Crooked River, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, May 20.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that about midday, Kibbea was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kibbea Bryan is being asked to contact the Chapelton Police at 876-987-2244, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kibbea Bryan was available at the time of this publication.