Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Khandia Whyte

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Khandia Whyte, of Marcus Garvey drive, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Khandia was last seen at home, however her mode of dress is unknown.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khandia Whyte is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.