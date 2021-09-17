Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kevin Steers

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kevin Steers who has been missing since Wednesday, September 15. He is a ward of the state.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Steers was last seen at home about 11:00 a.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevin Steers is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.