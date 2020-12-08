Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kevaughn Samuels

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kevaughn Samuels otherwise called ‘Digga’, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Friday, December 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Kevaughn was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevaughn Samuels is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876) 923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kevaughn Samuels was made available at the time of this publication.