Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kesonja Arthors

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kesonja Arthors of Coconut Place, Meadows of Irwin in St. James who has been missing since Tuesday, September 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Irwin Police are that Kesonja was last seen on at home about 11:00 a.m., wearing an orange T-shirt, a pair of pink and white pants and an orange slipper. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kesonja Arthors is asked to contact the Irwin Police at 876-988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.