Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kerry Harvey

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kerry Harvey of Tucker district, Montego Bay in St. James, who has been missing since Monday, June 14.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall and has black, straight hair. When last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of pink slippers.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Harvey was last seen at home about 11:50 a.m. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerry Harvey is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080 or the police 119 emergency number.