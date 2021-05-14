Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kemoya Gray

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kemoya Gray of Tavern Hill in Guys Hill, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, May 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Guys Hill Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Kemoya was last seen at home. She was wearing a red blouse, blue jeans and a pair of white shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemoya Gray is asked to contact the Guys Hill Police at (876) 994-3333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Kemoya Gray was available at the time of this publication.