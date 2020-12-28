Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen, Kemesha Spence

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kemesha Spence of Johns Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 24.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Kemesha was last seen at home about 5:00 p.m. wearing a blue sweat suit and a pair of white sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Police are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kemesha Spence is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.