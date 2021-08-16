Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kelly Campbell

Twelve-year-old Kelly Campbell otherwise called, ‘Kasacy’ of Balmagie Avenue in Kingston 11 has been missing since Sunday, August 08.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that Campbell was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, pink tights and a pair of back slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Campbell is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923 5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.