Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kelly Campbell

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kelly Campbell, ward of the state at the Homestead Place of Safety, Stony Hill, St. Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday, September 22.

She is dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Kelly, who was last seen at the place of safety about 3:30 p.m., wearing a grey blouse, blue shorts and a pair of pink slippers. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kelly Campbell is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876)924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kelly Campbell is available at the time of this publication.