Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Kelly-Ann Anglin

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kelly-Ann Anglin, student of Race Course, Falmouth in Trelawny who has been missing since Saturday, September 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from Falmouth Police are that Kelly-Ann last seen in Spicy Hill district, Duncans in the parish. When last seen she was wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelly-Ann Anglin is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.