Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kelisia Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kelisia Richards of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, January 29.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Kelisia was last seen at home dressed in a floral blouse and black skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelisia Richards is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Kelisia Richards was made available at the time of this publication.