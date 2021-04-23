Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kayla McNeil

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kayla McNeil of Berry Dale Road, Waterford, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, April 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Kayla was last seen at home wearing a blue top. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kayla McNeil is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.