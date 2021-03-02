Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kayanna Kelly

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kayanna Kelly of Back Street, Ocho Rios in St. Ann who has been missing since Friday, January 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., Kayanna was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue-and black tights and a pair of brown slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kayanna Kelly is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kayanna Kelly was available at the time of this publication.