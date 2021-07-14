Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kayana Kelly

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kayana Kelly, student of Eltham, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, who has been missing since Saturday, June 26.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Kayana was last seen at home wearing a red, sweatpants and a blue blouse.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kayana Kelly is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at (876) 974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.