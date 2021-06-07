Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Katanya Foster

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Katanya Foster of Hope River district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Saturday, June 05.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lacovia Police are that Katanya was last seen about 7:00 a.m., leaving home for classes. She was dressed in a yellow blouse and blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Katanya Foster is asked to contact the Lacovia Police at 876-966-6844, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Katanya Foster was made available at the time of this publication.