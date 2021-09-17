Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kasie Buddington

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kasie Buddington otherwise called ‘Mushkin’ of Galloway Road, Bethel Town, St. James who has been missing since Tuesday, September 07.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Buddington was last seen at home about 10:48 a.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kasie Buddington is asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.