Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kashima Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kashima Brown of Waugh Hill District, Sligoville in St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, September 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres ( 5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Sligoville Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Kashima was last seen along Princess Street in Kingston wearing a peach polo shirt and a black shorts. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kashima Brown is being asked to contact the Sligoville Police at (876) 602-3099, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.