Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kadian Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kadian Brown, student of Goldenwood in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, April 23.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Kadian was last seen in her community about 6:00 a.m., and has not been heard from since. When last seen she was wearing a black-and-white dress and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kadian Brown is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.