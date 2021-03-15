Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jyhiem Pinto

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jyhiem Pinto, student of Mavis Bank, St. Andrew who has been missing since Thursday, March 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Jyhiem was last seen at home about 5:30 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jyhiem Pinto is asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.