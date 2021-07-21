Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Julian Barnett

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Julian Barnett, otherwise called ‘Rihanna’, of March Pen Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, July 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Julian was last seen on March Pen Road in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Julian Barnett is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Julian Barnett was available at the time of this publication