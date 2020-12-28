Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Joshua Robinson

A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Joshua Robinson, student of Carpenter road, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Saturday, December 26.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 104 centimetres (3 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Joshua was last seen at home wearing a red shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of black and blue stripped sneakers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Robinson is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.