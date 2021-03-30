Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen, Jordian Gilzene

Ananda Alerts
March 30, 2021
Written by: Ananda Alert Unit, National Children’s Registry

Seventeen-year-old Jordian Gilzene of Christian Gardens, Gregory Park, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, March 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Park Police are that Jordian was last seen at home wearing a white t-shirt, white cut-off jeans pants and a pair of white shoes. All attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jordian Gilzene is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7112, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Jordian Gilzene was available at the time of this publication.

