    Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jhenella Williams

    December 4, 2020
    Written by: Jamaica Constabulary Force

    An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jhenella Williams of Mount Clair Heights in May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, December 2.

    She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches).

    Reports from the New Kingston Police are that about 1:15 p.m., Jhenella was last seen at a taxi stand dressed in a white t-shirt, blue distressed denim and black Nike slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

    Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jhenella Williams is being asked to contact the New Kingston Police at (876) 926-3508, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

