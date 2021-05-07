Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jessica Lewis

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jessica Lewis otherwise called ‘Jessy Boo’ of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Wednesday, May 05.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Mountain View Police are that Jessica was last seen at home about 1:00 p.m.

When last seen she was wearing an orange blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jessica Lewis is being asked to contact the Mountain View Police at 876-930-3207,police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.