Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jerion Downer

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jerion Downer of Seaview Heights, Highgate in St. Mary who has been missing since Sunday, December 6.

He is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports are that Jerion was last seen about 5:00 p.m. in Time and Patience, St. Catherine. He was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and a pair of slippers. He has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact him have failed.

Investigations continue.