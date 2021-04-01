Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jeneila Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Jeneila Richards, of Sandy Park, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Wednesday, March 31.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 10:40 a.m., Jeneila was last seen wearing a black dress.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jeneila Richards is being asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner Police at (876) 978-6003, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.