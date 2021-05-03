Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jena Johnson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jena Johnson of West Avenue, Kingston 4 who has been missing since Friday, April 30.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 1:40 p.m., Jena was last seen at home dressed in a red-and-white blouse and a blue jeans shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jena Johnson is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.