Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen Janeilia Reynolds

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Janeilia Reynolds, student of Meyler’s Avenue, Savanna-la Mar, Westmoreland who has been missing since Wednesday, November 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Reynolds was last seen at home about 10:30 a.m., her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a pair of black shorts and burgundy and black merino. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Janeilia Reynolds is being asked to contact the Savanna-la- Mar at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.